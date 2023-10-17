Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo K-9 Unit apprehends alleged Fargo burglary suspect

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.(MGN)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department and K-9 Unit successfully located and apprehended a man from Fargo after they received calls of a possible burglary.

On Tuesday, October 17, officers were called to Hazer’s Auto and Truck Parts, located at 811 9th Street NE, for reports of a possible burglary in progress.

Officials say when they arrived, a male was fleeing into the salvage yard, when they deployed both a drone unit and a K-9 team to search for the suspect.

The K-9 Unit successfully located the suspect, who police identify as Stanley Dumpson, a 58 year-old male from Fargo.

Dumpson suffered minor injuries sustained from the K-9′s and was transported to a local hospital. He was arrested on charges of burglary and refusal to halt.

The West Fargo Police Department was assisted by the Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Ambulance.

