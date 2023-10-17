Valley Honor Flight: Pair of veterans share special bond, brotherhood

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - More than 100 local veterans are in Washington D.C. for this fall’s Honor Flight.

Gerald and Norman Klegstad have a lot in common: same hometown, same parents.

“I didn’t have to look after him, he looked after himself,” says Norman.

They’re also both veterans.

“Stationed in Philippines, Kwajalein, and then the Philippines,” says Norman. He served in the Navy from 1956 to 1960.

His brother Gerald was drafted into the Army in 1963. He served until 1965. “Stationed mostly in Fort Collins, CO, as an artillery surveyor,” says Gerald.

“We were always close growing up,” says Gerald. “We’ve been together for 83 years,” adds Norman.

Now, they’re taking on the Honor Flight. Just like they’ve taken on most of their lives: together.

“It happened so many years ago. I forgot I was a veteran,” says Gerald.

Norman says, he didn’t see wartime in the Philippines, but he’s able to get an idea of what his fellow veterans saw through the places the group visits.

“If I’d been in that there, I don’t think I’d want to watch that there. When they were shooting at each other,” says Norman.

A lot has changed for the brothers since their service, including lots of additions to their families.

“I have five grandkids and two great grandkids,” says Norman. His brother, Gerald, says, “(I have) 15 grandkids and five great grand children.”

The brothers say, they’re excited for the many other stops the honor flight has left.

“It’s been more than I expected,” says Norman.

“It seems like we’re moving right along. It’s great,” says Gerald.

Tomorrow, the group will be going to the Vietnam Wall, Iwo Jima Memorial, Korean Memorial. Then, they’ll come home!

