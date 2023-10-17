Rain showers and wind return today & Wednesday

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures are mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s across the region. Clouds will continue to gradually build through the day on Tuesday as a warm front is marching in from out west. A cold front will be close on its heels and will catch up with the warm front. Then, that front becomes stationary. Ahead of this front, southerly winds pick up. By the later evening hours, rain begins to move in with the front. Expect a showery overnight period - especially in northeastern ND and northern MN. Some rain lingers into Wednesday as this system gradually exits east.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers stick around into the early afternoon of our Wednesday, otherwise we remain fairly overcast for much of the day. It will be a bit cooler as well behind Tuesday night’s system with highs in the 50s. The wind will also be a bit on the breezy side out of the northwest.

EXTENDED PLANNER

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: We’re still on track to see nice weather later in the week. Temperatures will remain mild for the rest of the week as well - generally in the upper 50s and a couple of low 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Our nice autumn weather is expected to continue!

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.