Rain showers and wind return this evening & Wednesday

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Our Tuesday has featured a mix of sun and clouds with mild afternoon temperatures. Winds out of the SSE, coupled with the sun have pushed temperatures into the middle to upper 60s for much of the area. An approaching low pressure system will bring increased chances of rain for the evening and overnight hours. Weather models have increased the amount of precipitation possible for this incoming system. Rain amounts will be under 0.5″ for most areas, however, a few locations could see up to an inch of rain. Winds will be gusty at times, as well. our best chances of rain will come overnight and early Wednesday. The cold front associated with the low pressure system will pass through the area of Wednesday turning our winds out of the west. The system will exit the region by Wednesday evening as our sky will remain mostly cloudy to overcast.

EXTENDED PLANNER

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: We’re on track to see nice weather later in the week. Temperatures will remain mild for the rest of the week as well - generally in the upper 50s and a couple of low 60s on Thursday with lower to middle 60s on Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Our nice autumn weather is expected to continue as we’ll see highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

