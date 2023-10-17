Patty Wetterling releases new book, “Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Patty Wetterling’s new book is being released on Tuesday, October 17. It details her 27-year search for her missing son Jacob, who was kidnapped from near his St. Joseph, Minnesota, home in 1989.

The book was written with blogger Joy Baker, and gives a dramatic account of the real-life events that the Wetterling family went through, and how persistence led to the case finally being solved.

For 27 years, from Jacob Wetterling’s abduction in 1989 to the final confession by Jacobs murderer Danny Heinrich in 2016, it was the biggest news story in Minnesota and also the biggest mystery.

On the night of October 22,1989, 11-year-old Jacob was biking with his best friend Aaron and brother Trevor to a convenience store to rent a movie, when a man wearing a mask jumped out of the darkness and took Jacob. The abduction happened along a stretch of road just outside of St. Joseph, Minnesota.

The immediate searches were massive involving the National Guard and hundreds of volunteers but, for more than two decades, the case remain unsolved.

In 2010, more than 21 years after the kidnapping, a hospital administrator named Joy Baker began blogging about the case. Through her research a set of unsolved sexual assaults in Paynesville, Minnesota on teen boys in the late 1980′s was uncovered. Eventually Baker and abuse survivor, Jared Scheierl, in 2013 and 2014 were able to connect the unsolved Paynesville cases to Jared’s unsolved molestation and ultimately to Jacob’s case. It was only then after relentless pressure from Patty and Jerry Wetterling that the case was reopened.

DNA was retested and that lead to a man called Danny Heinrich. Way back in 1989, Heinrich had briefly been considered a suspect, and was even briefly arrested, but released after he lawyered up. For the next twenty years investigators would focus on other suspects including a neighbor who were all innocent in Jacob’s case.

In 2015 Heinrich was arrested on child pornography charges. In 2016, as part of a plea deal that the Wetterling family agreed to, Heinrich lead law enforcement to where he had buried Jacob in Paynesville. Under the plea, deal Heinrich plead guilty to child pornography and was not charged in the murder.

It was a plea deal Patty and Jerry Wetterling agreed to because it finally led them to Jacob.

“This wasn’t the first time that Jerry and I had been offered ‘do you want justice or do you want Jacob’ basically and I have said all along all those years I am searching for my son I will let the rest of the world deal with the guy who did it,” Patty said.

Heinrich is scheduled to be released from federal prison in 2032 when he will be 69 years old. Prosecutors had said when he is released they will begin the process of civilly committing him under the state sex offender laws.

The new book details the ins and outs of the case, including how Patty, Joy and Jared together put pieces together that finally lead authorities to Heinrich. The book also details how Patty Wetterling in the midst of her grieving became one of the nation’s foremost missing children advocates. She was an original Board Member of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Cover of Dear Jacob: A Mother's Journey of Hope. by Patty Wetterling. (Patty Wetterling)

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.