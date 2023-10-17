Cooking with Cash Wa
Park Christian students in D.C. surprise veterans on Honor Flight

Park Christian students meet with local veterans in Washington, D.C. on the Honor Flight.
Park Christian students meet with local veterans in Washington, D.C. on the Honor Flight.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - More than 100 veterans from North Dakota and Minnesota continue their tour of Washington, D.C. on the Veterans Honor Flight.

Tuesday’s schedule includes the Iwo Jima Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Korean Memorial and a tour of Ft. McHenry.

While visiting the Iwo Jima Memorial, the veterans got a big surprise from back home. The 9th grade class from Park Christian School in Moorhead greeted the veterans and thanked them for their service.

Director of Guidance, Jennie Hoven, says the surprise has been years in the making and this is the first year they’ve been able to coordinate students to meet up with the North Dakota-Minnesota Honor Flight.

“I would say, not to forget about the veterans, if they can keep that in mind, they’ll do fine,” U.S. Navy Veteran Elton Jorschumb said about the visit from the students.

Hoven says she hopes the kids being able to put a local face to what they’re learning about in D.C. will help them understand the sacrifice others have made for them.

If you’d like to welcome the veterans home, their flight is scheduled to arrive at Grand Forks International Airport at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17.

