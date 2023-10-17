New Minnesota childcare funding aims at attracting and retaining talent

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has introduced a new innovative program with the aim of enhancing the wage and benefits for child care providers and early educators in the state of Minnesota.

This initiative represents a proactive approach to addressing an enduring workforce challenge, one that has presented formidable hurdles for families in their pursuit of dependable child care services.

Commencing on Monday, October 16, more than 8,000 child care providers can commence the application process for the Great Start Compensation Support Payments. The application period will conclude on Wednesday, October 25, with the inaugural round of payments set to be disbursed later the same week.

Similar initiatives have already yielded positive results, as one West Fargo child care provider recently received a similar grant and says They have been able to expand their workforce by hiring three additional staff members.

Rhoda Elmi, the owner of the Jasmin Care Center in West Fargo, emphasized the critical role of teachers in nurturing the future generation and underscored the importance of providing them with a sustainable wage.

“”These kids are our future, and if we can’t take care of our teachers, and pay them a wage they can actually live, I think that’s a shame.” Elmi said.

Minnesota distinguishes itself as a trailblazer in extending direct financial support to fortify the child care workforce. A substantial allocation of $316 million will be disbursed over the next two years, with a recurring annual commitment of $130 million after the initial phase. The Great Start Compensation Support Payment Program represents a pivotal element within a monumental $1.3 billion child care investment package that Governor Walz signed into law.

The state’s vision is that this enhanced compensation not only serves as a magnet to attract more individuals to the child care sector but also serves as an incentive to retain them, ultimately rendering child care services more accessible to families.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.