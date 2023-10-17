Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota toddler airlifted after being shot by young sibling

Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental shooting on Sunday.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say a 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester after an accidental shooting on Sunday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called shortly before 10:30 a.m. from a vehicle heading toward Fairmont for medical care.

Police believe a 4-year-old child, who was in the backseat of the car, somehow found a loaded firearm and accidentally fired the weapon, striking a 2-year-old child, who was also in the backseat.

Deputies intercepted the vehicle and provided first aid before the 2-year-old was taken to Rochester by air ambulance. No word on the victim’s condition.

Martin County Chief Deputy Corey Klanderud confirms that the person who was in the vehicle with the children and called 911 was a parent. Investigators have presented their findings to the Martin County Attorney’s Office for potential criminal charges in the case.

