Minnesota State Patrol introduces six new K9s

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol introduced six new narcotic detection K9s on Tuesday.

The K9s and their handlers held a demonstration on how quickly they can find hidden drugs. The new patrol pairs go through several weeks of intensive training where they learn to detect a variety of drugs in different locations.

The newest six are not trained in cannabis detection, now that recreational marijuana is legal in Minnesota.

“The distribution, sale and use of illegal drugs has devastating effects on our communities. State Patrol drug detection K9s are highly trained to sniff out illegal drugs which helps interrupt the flow of the drugs, money and other illegal activities that come with it,” the State Patrol said.

State Patrol K9s have been deployed 118 times, and assisted other agencies 49 times so far this year, resulting in the seizure of 270.14 pounds of marijuana, 71.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 55.96 pounds of cocaine powder, 14.47 gams of crack cocaine, 22.9 grams of psilocybin, 45,564 fentanyl M-30 Pills and $348,400 of U.S. currency.

Learn more about the State Patrol K9 unit here.

