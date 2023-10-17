Cooking with Cash Wa
Gourmet Soup Kitchen event to support Churches United

Ladle of soup
Ladle of soup(Storyblocks.com)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A warm bowl of soup may sound nice on a crisp fall day. The 15th Annual Gourmet Soup Kitchen benefitting Churches United for the Homeless is happening on Tuesday, October 17.

This year’s event features more than 30 unique soups prepared by local chefs and celebrities across the region. The team at Churches United will also share about their mission and highlight the programs and services available to the community.

The Gourmet Soup Kitchen event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Fargo located at 3803 13th Avenue South.

To purchase tickets for the event, click here. Learn more about Churches United for the Homeless here.

