Drugs and loaded handgun discovered during traffic stop in Grand Forks County

Darin James Braun
Darin James Braun(Grand Forks County Correctional Center)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Northwood, North Dakota, man is charged in Grand Forks County, accused of possessing drugs and a loaded handgun.

An officer with the North Dakota Highway Patrol was on Highway 15 west of Thompson when he clocked a vehicle driving eastbound going 79 mph in a 65 mph zone. The trooper conducted a traffic stop around 11:40 p.m. on October 13, and said he could smell an odor of alcohol when he opened the passenger side door.

According to court documents, the trooper noted an open Carbliss Alcohol box on the front passenger floor with three cans missing. The driver denied consuming alcohol, but later admitted he drank earlier in the evening.

While the trooper was searching the vehicle for open containers, he discovered vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana and mushrooms. According to court documents, a search of the vehicle turned up meth, marijuana, amphetamine, concentrated THC, fentanyl, cocaine, mushrooms, a handgun with a round in the chamber, a scale, a pipe with residue, a fake urine kit and $2,966 in cash.

Darin James Braun was arrested and booked into the Grand Forks County Jail on seven charges of drug possession, one charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent practices in urine testing and carrying a concealed weapon.

Court documents state Braun told the officer he was at a party that he thought was being raided by law enforcement, so he picked up all of the items and left the party.

Braun was also cited for open container and was issued a speeding ticket.

