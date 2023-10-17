Concordia “Peace Walk” aims to educate and inform of Palestinian conditions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a powerful display of unity and solidarity, a diverse crowd of students, faculty, and community members assembled at Concordia College on Tuesday afternoon to demonstrate their support for Palestinians living overseas.

The event, characterized as a peaceful walk and protest, aimed to foster awareness and encourage education on violence used on innocent Palestinians.

Amidst the crowd’s chants and voices, the gathering became a symbol of shared empathy and a pursuit of knowledge regarding the challenges faced by Palestinians.

the event served as a platform for those advocating for Palestinian rights and was a significant moment of unity and education.

The rally was organized by students, including Palestinian Americans, who are part of the Concordia College community. The primary objective was to provide a visible expression of solidarity with Palestinians and to emphasize the need for greater awareness and education about the situation currently unfolding.

Speakers at the event shared their personal and family ties to Palestine, underlining the shared humanity between Palestinians and those present. One speaker expressed, “We are here with voices and freedoms; we must use those in support of those who don’t have voices or freedoms.” The sentiment was echoed by another speaker who emphasized the importance of recognizing Palestinians as fellow human beings.

For many students in attendance, supporting the Palestinian cause during times of turmoil and conflict is a matter of great importance.

“It may not be at the forefront of our minds because we’re busy and are doing so many things. However, there are a lot of people who are hurting and need support.” Said Jessica Shaw, a student at Concordia.

There were also some who expressed surprise at the lack of support for Israel.

“I’m amazed that no one is here, standing up for Israel.” Marchelle Ceryes said. “That makes me very sad.”

Many in attendance at the rally acknowledged the emotional and harrowing stories shared by those with personal ties to Palestine, and say these stories highlight the importance of listening and understanding the experiences of Palestinians, even when the narratives are difficult to hear.

“It was hard to listen to that, but to listen to it is so much easier than to live it. So we need to do our part in listening because we’re not living.” said Lily Kjos, a student at Concordia.

Faculty also says that as horrific as the situation overseas may be, for some members of their student body, it’s a harsh reality.

“We have Palestinian students here as members of our community, we have Palestinian American students and they wanted to show support,” Said Natalie Rinehart of Concordia College. “These students really wanted to push for more education and awareness”

