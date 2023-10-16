Cooking with Cash Wa
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game

Janae Edmondson, the teen volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after being hit by a car downtown, walked in her prosthetics for the first time.
By Rheanna Wachter, Danica Sauter and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (KMOV/WSMV/Gray News) - Janae Edmondson, a teen volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after being hit by a car, walked in her prosthetics at a football game at her former high school.

Edmondson was a special guest at Smyrna High School’s game Friday night, where she walked for the first time publicly without crutches in front of the stands of cheering fans. She was surrounded by family and friends as well as her volleyball teammates for the occasion.

She is now a freshman at Middle Tennessee State University.

Edmondson took her first steps with prosthetics in July. She lost her legs and had numerous surgeries after a driver hit her in St. Louis while she was in town for a volleyball tournament.

Daniel Riley, 21, faces charges related to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KMOV, WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

