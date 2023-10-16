Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Toddler becomes youngest to visit all 63 U.S. National Parks

2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national parks.(KBJR 6/CBS 3)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A three-year-old has completed a record-breaking journey across the United States.

It all started with a hike at Pikes National Forest in Colorado when Journey Castillo was only a few weeks old.

Since then, her parents Eric and Valerie, of San Antonio, set a goal for their daughter to visit all 63 National Parks by the time she turned three.

Well now, she’s officially the youngest person to visit all U.S. National Parks.

Her travels started with a visit to Grand Canyon National Park when she was just a week old.

Then, Journey and her family stopped in Duluth in September last year on their way to visit Voyageurs National Park.

She was only two at the time and had already been to 44 national parks.

Back in August, they were back in Duluth to celebrate her third birthday as the family was on their way to Isle Royale National Park.

Journey finished her quest in October by visiting Alaska’s five national parks.

You can learn more about Journey’s adventures here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Olson, 52, Wahpeton, ND
UPDATE: Young woman dies in hit-and-run crash
Minnesota State Patrol says the semi went off the road and into the median and crashed.
All lanes reopen after morning semi-crash on I-94
Police lights graphic
Minor arrested after police chase in West Fargo
Claudine, M. Leibl, 61, could possibly be in the Fairmount, ND, area looking for her father's...
Missing 61 year-old Wisconsin woman could be in North Dakota
Shot of police lights.
20-year-old Rugby man seriously injured after early morning crash

Latest News

Pictured left to right: Central Cass Activities Director Travis Lemar, Gary Tharaldson, Central...
Central Cass receives $1 million donation for district’s future facilities
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News October 16 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News October 16 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports October 16
Russ Thomas Valley News Live Chief Meteorologist
6:00 PM Weather October 16