Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Semi Crash on I-94 causes lanes to close for several hours

Minnesota State Patrol says the semi went off the road and into the median and crashed.
Minnesota State Patrol says the semi went off the road and into the median and crashed.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A semi crash on Interstate 94 is expected to have lanes closed for several hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was eastbound and ran off the road, into the median, and then crashed, around 6:35 a.m., Monday, October 16.

Both the left lanes, eastbound and westbound on I-94 are closed. Right lanes are still open.

Preliminary info from Minnesota State Patrol does not have an update on the driver’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moorhead Police are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of 20th Street South.
Man shot in the leg in Moorhead, suspect identified in shooting
Shot of police lights.
20-year-old Rugby man seriously injured after early morning crash
NDSU at UND football
No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gives an interview during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair...
‘Doug Burgum for America’ releases Burgum’s quarterly financial report
Travelers from North Dakota return home from Israel
Church group returns home after evacuating from Israel

Latest News

Police lights graphic
Minor arrested after police chase in West Fargo
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
Concordia College inaugurates President Colin Irvine
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday October 15th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday October 15th.
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
Valley News Live wins two Upper Midwest Emmy Awards