Semi Crash on I-94 causes lanes to close for several hours

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A semi crash on Interstate 94 is expected to have lanes closed for several hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was eastbound and ran off the road, into the median, and then crashed, around 6:35 a.m., Monday, October 16.

Both the left lanes, eastbound and westbound on I-94 are closed. Right lanes are still open.

Preliminary info from Minnesota State Patrol does not have an update on the driver’s condition.

