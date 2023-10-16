Rally planned at Concordia in Moorhead to support student from Gaza

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A group in Moorhead is organizing an event to support the people of Palestine. They say Israel-Hamas war is especially concerning for a student at Concordia College in Moorhead, who is from Gaza.

We are told the student’s parents live in the northern part of Gaza, where nine other families have taken refuge in their home. The student says his family is running out of food and water, and electricity has been cut off.

A rally is planned on the Concordia campus on Tuesday, October 17, over the lunch hour from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. at the Knutson Campus Center.

Organizers say now is the time to educate the college, students and community about the thousands of innocent people in Gaza, who are not affiliated with Hamas but have become targets in the ongoing war in the middle east.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.