N.D. Teacher of the Year shares her success with coworkers

Sheila Peterson, ND's Teacher of the Year
Sheila Peterson, ND's Teacher of the Year(Photo courtesy: Sheila Peterson)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Stanley Cup might be the most famous traveling trophy in sports. Each year, it is awarded to the team that wins the NHL title.

One of the neatest things about the Cup is that each member of the winning team gets a chance to spend time with the cup on their own.

North Dakota’s Teacher of the Year says that’s an idea she can support.

In fact, Sheila Peterson has implemented a similar idea with her Teacher of the Year trophy and it’s inspiring everyone at Wachter Middle School do their best every day.

There may be a handbook to help the teacher of the year navigate this new role… but Sheila Peterson is writing her own chapter, one kind note at a time.

On this day, she’s taking a few moments to jot down a few reasons she thinks fellow teacher Kendall Bergrud is a great teacher.

Then, she quickly rounds up a few students.

“Every kid in our school loves him,” she said, while walking with students to Bergrud’s classroom.

Together, they present Mr. Bergrud with Peterson’s Teacher of the Year trophy.

“I did not expect it. I didn’t expect any of these kids that came in, but it was cool to see all these kids excited this morning to come pump me up for the day to get me ready to go,” said Bergrud, who teaches math at Wachter Middle School.

This is Mrs. Peterson’s way of thanking her coworkers for their support and for making her worthy of the Teacher of the Year title.

“It felt ridiculous to have this to sit in an office somewhere or sit in the trophy case,” she said with a smile. “I wouldn’t be half the teacher I am if have had not come here.”

So, every day, Mrs. Peterson shares her trophy with a different teacher, snaps a photo and shares it to social media. There, she shares even more great things about her fellow teachers.

“Every teacher in our building could have easily won this,” said Peterson. “I just thought, ‘I cannot just keep this. We need to have fun with this.’ All of us should be celebrating everyone in our school. It’s really fun to see the smile on their face and get to just pump them up and it’s fun for me to be able to go to each teacher and tell them why I think they’re amazing.”

Meanwhile, her coworkers say Mrs. Peterson is the amazing one always inspiring them to be better.

“Mrs. Peterson is just a great example of a great teacher,” said Bergrud.

Mrs. Peterson is recognizing the teachers in alphabetical order. She’s got about 80 left.

But she won’t stop with teachers; she hopes to share her trophy with aides, custodians, secretaries and administrators too. She says every single person who works at Wachter makes her better and deserves to be recognized during her time as Teacher of the Year.

