Missing 61 year-old Wisconsin woman could be in North Dakota

Claudine, M. Leibl, 61, could possibly be in the Fairmount, ND, area looking for her father's gravesite.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Wisconsin woman who’s been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 23, could possibly be somewhere in the eastern part of North Dakota.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, 61 year-old Claudine M. Leibl, left Montana that day with a final destination somewhere in Wisconsin.

Investigators tell Valley News Live that along the way she may have made a stop in Fairmount, North Dakota, to locate her father’s gravesite.

Officials say that her phone has been inactive since Sept. 11, and hasn’t contacted any family of friends.

Leibl is 5-feet 4-inches tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is driving a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Wisconsin license plate AAF4135.

If you see Leibl or her vehicle, contact your local law enforcement agency.

