Minor arrested after police chase in West Fargo

By Erick George
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A minor has been arrested after a police chase in West Fargo.

At around 8:15 p.m. Sunday October 15, West Fargo Police responded to the report of a hit and run of an unattended vehicle in the 700 block of 6th Avenue W.

Police say when they arrived Officers quickly located the suspected vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, beginning a police chase. As the chase continued Officers used stop sticks to successfully bring the vehicle to a stop at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Veterans Boulevard.

Police then say the driver and two passengers exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver, a juvenile male, was arrested and transported to juvenile detention on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing in a motor vehicle. Additional charges are possible. The suspect has not been identified.

The two passengers have not been detained at this time. Police say there is no active threat to the public.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. There were no injuries to emergency personnel. The West Fargo Police Department was assisted by the Fargo Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Ambulance.

