Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ model auctioned for more than $3.1 million

An X-wing filming model goes for big bucks at auction. (Source: CNN/Lucasfilm/20th Century Studios/HBO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Star Wars” X-wing filming model has sold at auction for more than $3.1 million.

The original 20-inch star fighter model, one of just four built for close-ups and used in the final battle scenes in “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” was discovered in a box in the model-maker’s garage after having been thought lost for decades.

Heritage Auctions calls it “the pinnacle of ‘Star Wars’ artifacts to ever reach the market.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moorhead Police are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of 20th Street South.
Man shot in the leg in Moorhead, suspect identified in shooting
Shot of police lights.
20-year-old Rugby man seriously injured after early morning crash
NDSU at UND football
No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gives an interview during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair...
‘Doug Burgum for America’ releases Burgum’s quarterly financial report
Travelers from North Dakota return home from Israel
Church group returns home after evacuating from Israel

Latest News

Washington State fans and players celebrate on the field after the team won an NCAA college...
College athletes are fighting to get a cut from the billions they generate in media rights deals
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge Chutkan will hear arguments over a proposed gag order in Trump’s US election interference case
Minnesota State Patrol says the semi went off the road and into the median and crashed.
Semi Crash on I-94 causes lanes to close for several hours