Local veterans in Washington D.C. on Veterans Honor Flight

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota veterans are on a trip of a lifetime, touring Washington, D.C. on the Veterans Honor Flight. Valley News Team’s Kjersti Maday and videographer Zachary Weiand are traveling with the veterans to share their stories and experiences.

The group of 112 veterans come from 53 communities throughout North Dakota and Minnesota and represent every branch of the military. Over the course of the next few days, the veterans are visiting national museums and memorials created in honor of their service.

The group flew out of Grand Forks on Sunday, October 15. On their first day in D.C., they visited the National Museum of the U.S. Army and the WWII Memorial.

Monday’s itinerary is packed with visits to the Navy Memorial, Military Women’s Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and watching the Changing of the Guard Ceremony. The day wraps up with a social hour, dinner, program and banquet.

On Tuesday, the veterans will visit the Iwo Jima Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Korean Memorial and go sight-seeing at Ft. McHenry.

If you’d like to take part in welcoming the veterans home, the group is scheduled to land in Grand Forks at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17.

