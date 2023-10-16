Fargo woman arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle from Casey’s Convenience Store in Dilworth

Dilworth, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in the Clay County Correctional Facility after allegedly stealing a white GMC Yukon from a Casey’s Convenience in Dilworth, MN.

Authorities say that 24 year-old Tonisha Salazar, stole the vehicle from the store around 9:46 p.m., on Saturday, October 14.

Deputies were able to locate Salazar a short time later and deputies attempted to pull her over. Three PIT maneuver’s were made before they were able to get the vehicle to stop.

As a last ditch effort, Salazar then proceeded to back into a ditch near an intersection and came to a stop after backing into a tree. She was arrested and is facing charges for Felony Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, and Misdemeanor Driving After Revocation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.