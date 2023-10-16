Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo woman arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle from Casey’s Convenience Store in Dilworth

Tonisha Salazar of Fargo, ND, was arrested in Clay County, MN for allegedly stealing a GMC Yukon.
Tonisha Salazar of Fargo, ND, was arrested in Clay County, MN for allegedly stealing a GMC Yukon.
By Bobby Falat
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Dilworth, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in the Clay County Correctional Facility after allegedly stealing a white GMC Yukon from a Casey’s Convenience in Dilworth, MN.

Authorities say that 24 year-old Tonisha Salazar, stole the vehicle from the store around 9:46 p.m., on Saturday, October 14.

Deputies were able to locate Salazar a short time later and deputies attempted to pull her over. Three PIT maneuver’s were made before they were able to get the vehicle to stop.

As a last ditch effort, Salazar then proceeded to back into a ditch near an intersection and came to a stop after backing into a tree. She was arrested and is facing charges for Felony Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, and Misdemeanor Driving After Revocation.

