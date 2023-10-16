Easing into the Week with Quiet Monday Weather

Temperatures have dropped into the 30s for a lot of places this morning with some patchy areas of fog. It is otherwise quiet and clear with light winds.

EXTENDED PLANNER

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will gradually warm as high pressure settles in over the area. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s Monday and lower 60s on Tuesday. Clouds will increase on Wednesday as an atmospheric disturbance will bring chances of a few showers. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: We’re still on track to see nice weather late next week. Temperatures will remain warm as high pressure remains over the area. This will allow our peak temperatures to rise to the mid-50s even after some rain a few days prior.

NEXT WEEKEND: Our nice autumn weather is expected to continue!

