Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Cooking With Cash-Wa - Rustic Apple Tart - Pate Brisee Pie Dough

By Jonathon Anderson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rustic Apple Tart Dessert Serves 8

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided, plus more for dusting

Pinch of kosher salt

1 1/2 sticks (6 ounces) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces, plus 2 tablespoons melted

1/3 cup ice water

3 1/2 tablespoons sugar, divided.

4 large Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices

2 tablespoons apricot preserves, melted and strained

Directions

In a food processor, pulse 1 1/2 cups of the flour with the salt. Add the cold butter and process just until the butter is the size of peas, about 5 seconds. Sprinkle the ice water over the mixture and process just until moistened, about 5 seconds. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface and knead two or three times, just until it comes together. Pat the dough into a disk. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough into a 16- to 17-inch round about 1/4-inch thick.

Line a large pizza pan with parchment paper. Roll the dough around the rolling pin and unroll it onto the prepared baking sheet.

In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of the sugar with the remaining 1 tablespoon of flour and sprinkle over the dough. Arrange the apple slices on top in overlapping concentric circles to within 3 inches of the edge. Fold the dough over the apples in a free-form fashion. Brush the apples with the melted butter and sprinkle with the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of sugar. Refrigerate the unbaked tart until slightly chilled, about 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Bake the tart in the center of the oven for 1 hour, or until the apples are tender and golden and the crust is deep golden and cooked through. Brush the apples with the melted preserves. Slide the parchment onto a wire rack and let the tart cool slightly before serving.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Minor arrested after police chase in West Fargo
Shot of police lights.
20-year-old Rugby man seriously injured after early morning crash
Moorhead Police are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of 20th Street South.
Man shot in the leg in Moorhead, suspect identified in shooting
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gives an interview during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair...
‘Doug Burgum for America’ releases Burgum’s quarterly financial report
NDSU at UND football
No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era

Latest News

Tonisha Salazar of Fargo, ND, was arrested in Clay County, MN for allegedly stealing a GMC Yukon.
Fargo woman arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle from Casey’s Convenience Store in Dilworth
Daily Motivation
NDT - Daily Motivation - October 16
FargoMoorhead Rocks
NDT - FargoMoorhead Rocks - October 16
2024 Women's Goal Setting Summit
NDT - 2024 Women's Goal Setting Summit - October 16