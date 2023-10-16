Cooking With Cash-Wa - Rustic Apple Tart - Pate Brisee Pie Dough

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rustic Apple Tart Dessert Serves 8

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided, plus more for dusting

Pinch of kosher salt

1 1/2 sticks (6 ounces) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces, plus 2 tablespoons melted

1/3 cup ice water

3 1/2 tablespoons sugar, divided.

4 large Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices

2 tablespoons apricot preserves, melted and strained

Directions

In a food processor, pulse 1 1/2 cups of the flour with the salt. Add the cold butter and process just until the butter is the size of peas, about 5 seconds. Sprinkle the ice water over the mixture and process just until moistened, about 5 seconds. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface and knead two or three times, just until it comes together. Pat the dough into a disk. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough into a 16- to 17-inch round about 1/4-inch thick.

Line a large pizza pan with parchment paper. Roll the dough around the rolling pin and unroll it onto the prepared baking sheet.

In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of the sugar with the remaining 1 tablespoon of flour and sprinkle over the dough. Arrange the apple slices on top in overlapping concentric circles to within 3 inches of the edge. Fold the dough over the apples in a free-form fashion. Brush the apples with the melted butter and sprinkle with the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of sugar. Refrigerate the unbaked tart until slightly chilled, about 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Bake the tart in the center of the oven for 1 hour, or until the apples are tender and golden and the crust is deep golden and cooked through. Brush the apples with the melted preserves. Slide the parchment onto a wire rack and let the tart cool slightly before serving.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.