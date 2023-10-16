Cooking with Cash Wa
Central Cass receives $1 million donation for district’s future facilities

Pictured left to right: Central Cass Activities Director Travis Lemar, Gary Tharaldson, Central Cass School Board President Brandy Sprunk, and Central Cass Superintendent Morgan Forness(Central Cass Public School)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Central Cass Public School District has received another $1 million dollar gift from Gary Tharaldson. The gift is intended to support the school’s long-range facility planning needs as well as a $500,000 matching challenge to the community to upgrade and finish the activities complex with a Turf Baseball field.

“I desire to invest in North Dakota, and the City of Casselton has been a key supporter of the ethanol plant project. I value the community and like what I see happening at the school, both in the classroom and on the field,” Tharaldson said. “I am impressed with the high level of student involvement in extra-curricular activities and the success experienced by the school. I have no doubt that these young people will carry into adulthood, the values and lessons learned into successful careers and family life!”

Superintendent Morgan Forness said the timing couldn’t be better as the district begins to strategize growth in student enrollment.

“Casselton is a dynamic community with deep agricultural roots. The recent economic investments of various businesses into the community such as Tharaldson Ethanol Plant is just one example of collaboration and community partnerships that make this a great place to live,” Forness said. “We have a responsibility to invest in the future of young people and the support Mr. Tharaldson has been willing to give us is greatly appreciated!”

Central Cass Activities Director Travis Lemar, Central Cass School Board President Brandy Sprunk, and Central Cass Superintendent Morgan Forness accepted the donation on behalf of the district.

