Valley News Live wins two Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

Valley News Live wins two Upper Midwest Emmy Awards on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
Valley News Live wins two Upper Midwest Emmy Awards on Saturday, October 14, 2023.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Upper Midwest Emmy Awards were held this weekend and we are thrilled to announce that Valley News Live took home two regional Emmys!

Valley News Live won in the category of Best Evening Newscast for coverage of a Winter Storm in April.

“We work really hard. And it’s not about the awards, but it is really nice to be recognized and reminded and appreciated for the work we put in, people put a lot of work in,” said 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor Justin Betti, who accepted the award.

The second Emmy Award is for Best Magazine Program for Rides with Jay Thomas.

“I owe it all to the crew, every one of them, Jay, Alex, Zach, Lynn. Everybody’s hard work went into making this happen,” said Valley News Live Operations Manager Wes Desjardins, who accepted the award and oversees the production of Rides with Jay Thomas.

The Valley Today was also nominated for Best Team Coverage in the Daytime category.

A big thanks to the entire Valley News Live team and to our viewers for watching each and every day.

Read more about the Upper Midwest Emmy Awards here. Learn more or watch episodes of Rides with Jay Thomas here.

