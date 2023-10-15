Cooking with Cash Wa
‘Doug Burgum for America’ releases Burgum’s quarterly financial report

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gives an interview during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gives an interview during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.(Tyler Smith)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT
NORTH DAKOTA - Governor Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign team, Doug Burgum for America, announced Saturday its quarterly financial report for the period ending Sept. 30.

Overall, the campaign reported more than $3.4 million in funding and entered the fourth quarter with over $2.2 million cash on hand available for the primary.

Burgum’s campaign spokesman Lance Trover said, “In just over four months, Doug Burgum has established himself as a national candidate, amassing 80,000 donations and qualifying for two national debates while maintaining footholds in Iowa and New Hampshire.”

“As we enter the fourth quarter, additional time and attention will again be invested in the early states that will begin to determine the Republican nominee,” Trover said.

