Concordia College inaugurates President Colin Irvine

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, Concordia College officially installed its 12th president, Dr. Colin Irvine, at an inauguration ceremony in Memorial Auditorium.

Faculty, staff, students, alumni, and distinguished guests joined together to show their support of Irvine, who is committed to institutional growth, program development, and initiatives promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The worship-filled ceremony was marked with musical performances by The Concordia Band and The Concordia Choir; symbolic gifts given by students representing academics, athletics, and music; and Dr. Irvine receiving the Presidential Medallion.

“I am thrilled to be installing Colin and believe that, together, we will continue to care for and grow the spirit of excellence, innovation, and community that characterizes Concordia College,” said Mary Ranum, chair of the college’s Board of Regents. “I am so grateful for how strong the college is today, and I look forward to a bright future with the leadership of Colin and all those who love Concordia.”

In his inaugural address, President Irvine focused on the power of momentum, taking lessons from the college’s origins in advancing its mission to prepare students to influence the affairs of the world.

“I am truly humbled by this opportunity to serve in this role at this time in this special place,” Irvine said. “I believe that we are called as Cobbers and supporters of Concordia College to serve the needs of our neighbors. In doing so we will continue to build on the firm foundation of our proud past, here on campus, in Fargo/Moorhead, in the Red River Valley, in Bemidji at the Concordia Language Villages, and throughout the world.”

“I believe our future is full of academic excellence and innovation,” he added. “I believe our future is full of artistic brilliance and beauty. I believe our future is full of athletic champions and championships. I believe, above all else, that our future is brighter than ever and that our best days at this amazing place are ahead of us.”

The installation was performed by Ranum; the Rev. Tessa Moon Leiseth, bishop of the Eastern North Dakota Synod of the ELCA; and the Rev. William Tesch, bishop of the Northwestern Minnesota Synod of the ELCA and member of the Concordia College’s Board of Regents.

The inauguration capped off a week of Homecoming festivities, which included a dedication ceremony of the Heimarck Center for the Sanford Heimarck School of Health Professions, an alumni achievement awards banquet, student concerts, and a parade.

President Irvine succeeds Dr. William Craft, who retired in June 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.