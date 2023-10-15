Church Group returns home after evacuating from Israel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (Valley News Live/KTTC) - The Israel-Hamas war has affected many, and one church group has returned to the United States after nearly two weeks in Israel.

Maureen Larrabee, Jolean Pederson and Peggy Pribula were greeted by family and friends at the Rochester International Airport at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, where they finally returned home after leaving Israel.

The North Dakota natives were in the country on a religious mission trip, but the war cut their journey short as they were forced to cancel their remaining plans in order to evacuate for their safety.

“We took off from there to go to Jordan, and they said we made it across the line with one hour to spare and then the borders closed, so we would still be there,” St. Jude’s Church Member Maureen Larrabee said.

After nearly a week of uncertainty, the group was finally able to make the long journey home being reunited with loved ones who have been anxiously awaiting their arrival.

“It’s absolutely fantastic and this really brings home the situation that family is so much more important than some of our other things in life,” family member Don Larrabee said.

From Rochester, the group made the final leg of the trip home to Fargo and Grand Forks.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.