North Fargo woman hopes her property is returned ‘gnome’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Sherry Stewart was watching football on Sunday, October 1 with her family when she got a text message from her neighbor.

“She said, ‘Your gnomes are gone.’ And I kind of thought she was kidding and I went outside and sure enough they were all gone,” explains Stewart.

Stewart says she had the porch light on at the time and her surveillance camera isn’t hidden. She also says anyone outside would have been able to see the tv was on in the living room.

“You really kind of feel violated that somebody would do that, especially knowing you’re just feet away,” Stewart says.

Both Stewart and her neighbor have camera footage of when the gnomes were stolen from her north Fargo home near Washington Elementary.

“They were 3 feet tall, so it’s not like they were little,” describes Stewart. “They were heavy, you know, I mean I would carry them one at a time, but this person took two of them, one under each arm.”

Surveillance video shows a pickup truck passing by and stopping to let out a passenger. The passenger appears to be a tall, thin, female in a hoodie who starts walking up the driveway of Stewart’s home. The pickup turns around and pulls up to the drive way while the woman picks up two of the gnomes. She then carries them to the vehicle where she pauses for a moment before returning to Stewart’s yard for the other two gnomes.

Stewart says three of the gnomes were about $100 each at Menards. One of them was a homemade project she did herself and she hasn’t been able to find anything else like them at the store.

“Way back when we didn’t even have to lock our doors, you know, now you have to have cameras and everything, I don’t know what it’s coming to,” laments Stewart.

Stewart has posted the photos of her stolen gnomes and pictures from the surveillance video to social media sites like Facebook and Next Door in hopes that someone might recognize them.

“I just want them back, I just hope this doesn’t happen to somebody else,” Stewart says.

Stewart has filed a police report and asks if anyone sees her gnomes to please reach out to her on social media or notify the Fargo police.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.