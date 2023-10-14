Cooking with Cash Wa
No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - No. 15 North Dakota took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown against North Dakota State Saturday, a game-starting spark that ended up beginning a big day for the Fighting Hawks.

By the end of the first quarter, UND held a 21-7 lead over NDSU, and controlled the scoring throughout. At the half, it was a 28-17 game.

UND outscored NDSU 21-7 in the second half, winning the 116th all-time meeting 49-24. UND now leads the all-time series 63-50-3.

North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster completed 9 of 12 passes for 113 yards and two scores. Gaven Ziebarth rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller went 11 of 16 for 175 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also led the rushing attack, tallying 55 yards with his legs.

No. 15 North Dakota improves to 4-2 overall, 2-1 in MVFC play. No. 6 North Dakota State falls to 4-2, 1-2 in MVFC play.

