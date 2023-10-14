Cooking with Cash Wa
Man shot in the leg in Moorhead, suspect identified in shooting

Moorhead Police are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of 20th Street South.
By Bobby Falat
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 56 year-old man has suffered a non-life threatening after being shot in the leg in Moorhead.

Officers made their way to the 1900 block of 20 Street South for multiple reports of gunshots just after 11 p.m., on Friday, October 13.

Police say they have identified a suspect, however, no one has been formally charged.

The man was taken to Sanford Hospital for his gunshot wound.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident, and there is no known danger to the public.

