Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy

FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.
FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.(Pexels)
By KCTV5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A 20-year-old woman from Missouri was killed after being thrown from an Amish buggy Wednesday.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states Katie Kemp and 22-year-old Chris Kemp were riding in the buggy on Route O in Johnson County just after 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 2011 Dodge Ram hit the back of the buggy and both riders were ejected.

According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.

Katie Kemp was flown to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Chris Kemp was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

Officials did not report if the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
David Preston George
Former West Fargo Principal charged with 2 additional counts
Chad Olson, 52, Wahpeton, ND
Young woman seriously hurt, man facing felony charges in crash
Person of interest in Grand Forks criminal mischief case.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of slashing 83 tires in Grand Forks

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the...
Biden administration awards $7 billion for ‘clean hydrogen’ hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels
Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University on Oct. 3, 2023. (Jerry...
Teen arrested in Morgan State shooting as Baltimore police search for second suspect
Avian flu detected in Williams County, ND
Avian flu detected in Western North Dakota backyard chicken flock
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s Netanyahu vows to ‘destroy’ Hamas, says Gaza offensive still in early stages
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
GOP quickly eyes Trump-backed hardliner Jim Jordan as House speaker but not all Republicans back him