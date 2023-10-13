Cooking with Cash Wa
Welcome Home coins available for North Dakota Vietnam Veterans

Welcome Home coin for Vietnam Veterans in North Dakota.
Welcome Home coin for Vietnam Veterans in North Dakota.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The first batch of ‘Welcome Home’ coins have arrived for distribution to Vietnam Veterans across North Dakota. Veterans who want one can stop by the Cass County Veterans Service Office, or check with their local Veterans Service Office for availability.

The outer edge of the coin has a border of 238 dots, which represent the known North Dakota lives lost in Vietnam. The coin also features the North Dakota flag and POW/MIA flag, the state bird and the state flower, and 10 panels of the Vietnam Wall represent the remaining unrecovered North Dakota missing in action (MIA).

The base of the coin is blank to allow for personal engravings. The back of the coin shows the country of Vietnam and says “Welcome Home.”

A limited number of coins are available, but more are on the way through the state. One coin will be given per veteran or their surviving spouse.

