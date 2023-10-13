Cooking with Cash Wa
Valley News Live is exclusive broadcast partner for Minnesota Gopher Hockey

University of Minnesota Gopher Hockey
University of Minnesota Gopher Hockey(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A heads up for Golden Gopher fans: Valley News Live is now the exclusive broadcast partner in the Fargo market for the ‘23-’24 hockey season.

You will be able to watch 10 Gopher hockey games live from the comfort of your home, starting on Saturday, September 14. The game against St. Thomas will be broadcast live on MeTV starting at 6:00 p.m.

“We are proud to share this partnership with the University of Minnesota to bring Gopher hockey to the Fargo market and hope hockey fans here enjoy the games,” said Valley News Live Vice President and General Manager Ike Walker.

The following games will be carried live on Valley News Live throughout the ‘23-’24 season:

  • Saturday, October 14: 6PM vs St. Thomas
  • Friday, November 3: 7PM vs UMD
  • Friday, November 17: 7PM vs Notre Dame
  • Saturday, November 18: 7PM vs Notre Dame
  • Friday, November 24: 7PM vs Michigan State
  • Sunday, January 7: 5PM vs Colorado College
  • Monday, January 8: 7PM vs Colorado College
  • Friday, January 12: 7PM vs Robert Morris
  • Saturday, January 13: 5PM vs Robert Morris
  • Friday, January 19: 7PM vs Ohio State

The partnership with University of Minnesota is in addition to the Valley News Live partnership with Fargo Force Hockey. You can watch 11 games live on MeTV throughout the Fargo Force season as well. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

