Valley News Live is exclusive broadcast partner for Minnesota Gopher Hockey

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A heads up for Golden Gopher fans: Valley News Live is now the exclusive broadcast partner in the Fargo market for the ‘23-’24 hockey season.

You will be able to watch 10 Gopher hockey games live from the comfort of your home, starting on Saturday, September 14. The game against St. Thomas will be broadcast live on MeTV starting at 6:00 p.m.

“We are proud to share this partnership with the University of Minnesota to bring Gopher hockey to the Fargo market and hope hockey fans here enjoy the games,” said Valley News Live Vice President and General Manager Ike Walker.

The following games will be carried live on Valley News Live throughout the ‘23-’24 season:

Saturday, October 14: 6PM vs St. Thomas

Friday, November 3: 7PM vs UMD

Friday, November 17: 7PM vs Notre Dame

Saturday, November 18: 7PM vs Notre Dame

Friday, November 24: 7PM vs Michigan State

Sunday, January 7: 5PM vs Colorado College

Monday, January 8: 7PM vs Colorado College

Friday, January 12: 7PM vs Robert Morris

Saturday, January 13: 5PM vs Robert Morris

Friday, January 19: 7PM vs Ohio State

The partnership with University of Minnesota is in addition to the Valley News Live partnership with Fargo Force Hockey. You can watch 11 games live on MeTV throughout the Fargo Force season as well. Click here for more information.

