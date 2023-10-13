A trip through tragedy: ND tourist speaks on Israel trip

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last 21 of the 84 pilgrims on their tour to Bethlehem are in transit back to the States. Father Phil Ackerman, who was on that trip, spoke with us about the ups and downs of the pilgrimage.

Fr. Ackerman, pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo, N.D., is home safe and so are the others who were in Bethlehem with him. He says despite it all, it was a trip of a lifetime, especially considering the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza that broke out in the middle of their stay.

He says the tour kicked off on Tuesday, October 3 with lots of excitement. They planned to see the birthplace of Jesus Christ, go to Nazareth, and walk the way of the cross like he did. But on Saturday, he says the atmosphere shifted.

They had plans that day to take a dip in the Dead Sea and then head to the Jordan River, where Jesus was baptized.

That was also the day the rest of the world heard the news of the Hamas attack on Israel. He says all they knew was that checkpoints were closing.

Fr. Ackerman says the tour guide shuffled them back on the bus, and they returned to Bethlehem where they were staying.

"The city streets in Bethlehem were quiet - businesses closed." -Fr. Ackerman (Fr. Phil Ackerman)

When they arrived at their makeshift home, they heard about the conflict, but their tour guide assured them they would be safe as Bethlehem was sympathetic to Palestine.

They continued their tour, all the while receiving concerned messages from friends and family overseas.

By Monday, he says they knew the full extent of what was happening with the war, and the checkpoint between Bethlehem and Jerusalem closed.

On Tuesday morning, he says they woke up to canceled flights and no plan.

”There was anxiety, and underneath all that, it was a sense of, ‘What’s going to happen to us,’” said Fr. Ackerman. “But things changed when we were heading towards Jordan and crossing the border.”

The ND tourists during their long wait in Jordan at the border. "Hundreds were waiting to cross, it took a while. Our spirits were good because we felt safe," said Fr. Ackerman. (Fr. Phil Ackerman)

Fr. Ackerman says they had to wait three hours to get processed by customs before crossing the border into Jordan. But he says once there, they finally felt safe.

He says the tour guide arranged flights for the group — 20 at first, then 50.

Fr. Ackerman says everyone in the group is now either in transit back to the U.S., in the States or has made it back home.

One of the ND tourist groups at Amman Jordan airport awaiting their flights home (Rev. Phillip Ackerman)

He says they were able to maintain their faith through it all.

”I kind of identified with Jesus and Mary in flight, leaving Israel to protect their child. So, it’s kind of like identifying with what they went through. And all of us felt this was an experience of faith,” said Fr. Ackerman.

Fr. Ackerman says he was able to speak personally to our North Dakota Senators and Governor Doug Burgum. He says it felt like our state government, State Department, U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and the media came together as a family rooting for their safe return.

Students at Trinity Catholic School, West Fargo, welcome the ND tourists home as they return from Israel. (Fr. Phil Ackerman)

