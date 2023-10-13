Traffic alert for UND vs. NDSU football game

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Football fans from across the valley are gearing up for the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University to face off on the field.

On Saturday, October 14, the UND Fighting Hawks are hosting the NDSU Bison at the Alerus Center.

Grand Forks Police say there will be major traffic disruptions due to this game. If you’re not going to the game, you are asked not to use South 42nd Street. You may be rerouted by traffic officers.

If the Alerus Center Parking lot is filled, additional parking may be opened between My Place Hotel and Reliance Telephone. The entrance to the lot will be off South 42nd Street near the Reliance Telephone, Choice Bank, and Dakota Dental Associates driveway entrance. Parking fees will be collected for this lot as well.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. and the tailgating lots will likely be packed prior to that. Check the forecast before heading out with the VNL Weather App.

All season tailgate spots are sold for the 2023 season. According to the Alerus Center website, private season tailgate lots open 6 hours prior to kick-off, but not earlier than 8 a.m.

Single game tailgating will be allowed in the single game parking lots, which are labeled ‘general parking’. Parking is first-come, first-serve for a cost of $15 per parking space, with up to 8 spots per group.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.