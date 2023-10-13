Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Teen arrested in Morgan State shooting as Baltimore police search for second suspect

Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University on Oct. 3, 2023. (Jerry...
Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University on Oct. 3, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)(Jerry Jackson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with last week’s shooting at Morgan State University that left five people wounded during homecoming celebrations at the historically Black college in northeast Baltimore.

Police in Baltimore announced the arrest Friday morning but did not identify the suspect because he’s a minor. Authorities said they’re actively searching for a second suspect, 18-year-old Jovan Williams, and have obtained an arrest warrant. He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

“Neither are Morgan students nor have a connection to this university,” school officials said in a statement Friday.

Police said the juvenile suspect was arrested Thursday in Washington, D.C., and will be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Police say the five people who were injured in the shooting at Baltimore's Morgan State University were innocent bystanders. (WBAL via CNN)

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Friday morning that it hasn’t yet been determined whether they will be representing the teen.

Detectives were able to identify the suspected shooters using surveillance video from the university campus. Days after the Oct. 3 shooting, officials released surveillance images and asked for the public’s help in tracking down the individuals shown.

The shooting took place after a coronation ceremony for this year’s Mister and Miss Morgan State. Students were making their way from a campus auditorium to the student center for a coronation ball when gunfire sent them scattering. Five people were wounded, including four students, and police believe the intended target was not among those injured.

The campus was placed on lockdown for hours as officers initially thought there was an active shooter threat. University leaders canceled classes and homecoming activities for the remainder of the week.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute and involved two shooters.

Williams, the second suspect who remains at large, has been wanted since July on federal gun and drug conspiracy charges out of Washington, D.C., according to the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Police announced the arrests this summer of 12 other indicted co-conspirators, who prosecutors referred to as the “Kennedy Street Crew.” The group is accused of openly selling drugs in Northwest Washington and using guns to protect their territory.

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement Friday.

Morgan State President David Wilson announced earlier this week his plan to build a wall around most of the northeast Baltimore campus and put security personnel at entrances and exits. He said other security upgrades are already underway.

“The Morgan Community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made,” he said in a statement Friday morning. “We look forward to the day when all the individuals involved in the shooting are made to be held accountable for what took place.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
David Preston George
Former West Fargo Principal charged with 2 additional counts
Chad Olson, 52, Wahpeton, ND
Young woman seriously hurt, man facing felony charges in crash
Person of interest in Grand Forks criminal mischief case.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of slashing 83 tires in Grand Forks

Latest News

Avian flu detected in Williams County, ND
Avian flu detected in Western North Dakota backyard chicken flock
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the...
Biden administration awards $7 billion for ‘clean hydrogen’ hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s Netanyahu vows to ‘destroy’ Hamas, says Gaza offensive still in early stages
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
GOP quickly eyes Trump-backed hardliner Jim Jordan as House speaker but not all Republicans back him