Strong winds cause rollover crash on I-94

The jeep rolled into the median after being blown over by wind.(WCAX)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUMULI TOWNSHIP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Heavy winds overnight caused a rollover crash on I-94 in Otter Tail County.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. when a jeep traveling eastbound was blown over due to the wind, causing it to roll into the median around the Fergus Falls area.

The driver of the jeep, a 31-year-old woman from Tampa, Fla., was transported to Lake Region Health Care with non-life threatening injuries.

