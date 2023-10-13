Cooking with Cash Wa
Rainy, Windy Day South

Active Weather To End The Week
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT
TODAY: A low pressure system continues to spin it’s way toward our region. This low is responsible for the increase in winds. Windy conditions will continue into Friday. The Fargo/Moorhead region will still see a few light rain showers on Friday, but those north of F/M will see little to no rain. South of F/M, rain is much more likely, with heavier rain amounts expected. Rain totals of an inch or more are still likely in Sisseton and locations south. Winds will diminish as will rain chances as the system exits the region by late Friday evening. Expect cool highs in the middle 40s to lower 50s on Friday under a cloudy sky.

EXTENDED PLANNER

THIS WEEKEND: Expect an overcast to mostly cloudy sky on Saturday with seasonably cool highs in the lower 50s.. Clouds may block our experience of the partial solar eclipse Saturday. Sunday will be a degree or three warmer under a partly sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm as high pressure settles in over the area. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday, with many seeing lower to middle 60s Wednesday through Friday. All-in-all, next week is expected to be very nice with mostly clear conditions and seasonably warm highs.

NEXT WEEKEND: Our nice autumn weather is expected to continue!

