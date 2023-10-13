Rain chances and winds diminish overnight

TODAY: As expected, rain moved into much of the region on our Friday thanks to an upper level low pressure trough. Rain pushed northward into the Fargo/Moorhead area but not much farther than that. Grand Forks saw a mostly cloudy to overcast but dry day. Locations south and southeast of Fargo have received the most rain. As we head into the overnight hours, the system that brought the rain and winds will slowly exit the region. Rain will diminish from west to east as will our gusty winds. Expect an overcast night with lows dropping into the lower 40s area wide.

EXTENDED PLANNER

THIS WEEKEND: We’ll see an overcast to mostly cloudy sky on Saturday with seasonably cool highs in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds may block our experience of the partial solar eclipse Saturday. Sunday will be several degrees warmer under a mostly sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm as high pressure settles in over the area. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s Monday and lower 60s on Tuesday. Clouds will increase on Wednesday as an atmospheric disturbance will bring chances of a few showers. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s. We’re still on track to see nice weather late next week.

NEXT WEEKEND: Our nice autumn weather is expected to continue!

