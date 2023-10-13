North Carolina rodeo queen forms close bond with North Dakoka palomino

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some of the best rodeo competitors are taking over Minot this weekend for the Badlands Circuit Finals.

If you go to the rodeo this weekend, you’ll get a chance to see the famous “Bailey Blonds.”

These seven palomino horses sport blond manes and tails.

Their names are Esmeralda, Presho, Denny, Cleopatra, Caesar, Seven and Francis.

They’re owned and cared for by Brandee Moore and Shane Gunderson in Karlsruhe.

During the rodeo they’ll serve as flag horses, so they’ll have to escort the rodeo queens carrying state flags but also be ready to be approached by members of the public.

Miss Rodeo North Dakota Lindsey Miller said guests are in store for a great competition.

“We got some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in our circuit here to compete to be our circuit champions. So I’m really excited to see them show up and show out and show Minot what rodeo is all about,” said Miller, who is paired up with Cleo, short for Cleopatra.

Rodeo queens from other states at this year’s event include South Dakota, Minnesota, Kentucky and North Carolina.

The queens can form special bonds with these horses.

When Miss Rodeo North Carolina Rachel Gagliardi came to Valley City for this year’s Winter Show, she was paired up with Presho and they hit it off right away.

“He’s so smart and he’s such a great teammate. He loves his job and he’s just really enthusiastic to go into the arena. So he’s just a real joy to ride,” said Gagliardi.

Gagliardi was able to ride Presho again at an event in Montana. With her education and background with horses, she was even able to adjust the gelding’s rib in place.

As for the rodeo itself, you can find more details on tickets and the schedule on the Badlands Circuit Finals website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.