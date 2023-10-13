NDHP releases additional information about Wahpeton hit-and-run

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released additional information after a hit-and-run crash overnight in Wahpeton that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 400 block of 11th Avenue South in Wahpeton. According to officials, two pedestrians were walking along the south shoulder of the road when a pickup, driven by 52-year-old Chad Olson of Wahpeton, struck one of the pedestrians before fleeing from the scene.

The impact caused the pedestrian, a 20-year-old from Wahpeton, to be thrown into the ditch. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a Breckenridge hospital before being transferred to Fargo Sanford via Life Flight.

Wahpeton Police were able to use information from the other pedestrian along with video gathered from the area to put out a description of Olson’s vehicle. A tip from the public led them to a residence in Wahpeton where they found his vehicle, and Olson was found at a nearby residence.

Olson was charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash and criminal vehicular injury, which is an enhanced DUI charge. Both charges are felonies.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.