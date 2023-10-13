Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

NDHP releases additional information about Wahpeton hit-and-run

Chad Olson was charged with felony leaving the scene of an injury crash and criminal vehicular...
Chad Olson was charged with felony leaving the scene of an injury crash and criminal vehicular injury.(MGN)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released additional information after a hit-and-run crash overnight in Wahpeton that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 400 block of 11th Avenue South in Wahpeton. According to officials, two pedestrians were walking along the south shoulder of the road when a pickup, driven by 52-year-old Chad Olson of Wahpeton, struck one of the pedestrians before fleeing from the scene.

The impact caused the pedestrian, a 20-year-old from Wahpeton, to be thrown into the ditch. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a Breckenridge hospital before being transferred to Fargo Sanford via Life Flight.

Wahpeton Police were able to use information from the other pedestrian along with video gathered from the area to put out a description of Olson’s vehicle. A tip from the public led them to a residence in Wahpeton where they found his vehicle, and Olson was found at a nearby residence.

Olson was charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash and criminal vehicular injury, which is an enhanced DUI charge. Both charges are felonies.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
Person of interest in Grand Forks criminal mischief case.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of slashing 83 tires in Grand Forks
David Preston George
Former West Fargo Principal charged with 2 additional counts
Old Hunter school building for sale.
Old Hunter school building turned home officially on the market

Latest News

The jeep rolled into the median after being blown over by wind.
Strong winds cause rollover crash on I-94
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 12 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather October 12
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 12 - Part 2