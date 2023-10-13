Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to the Theft of “The Wizard of Oz” Ruby Slippers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of stealing a pair of Ruby Slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” has changed his plea to guilty.

United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced that 76-year-old Terry Jon Martin of Grand Rapids, MN pleaded guilty in court today to one count of theft of major artwork, an object of cultural heritage from the care, custody, or control of a museum. Martin had originally pleaded not guilty back in May.

The original investigation found that Martin had stole the shoes from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in 2005. The ruby slippers, which were recovered by the FBI and Grand Rapids Police Department in July 2018, are one of the four remaining pairs and are widely viewed as among the most recognizable memorabilia in American film history.

The shoes are valued to be worth about $3.5 Million dollars.

A sentencing date for Martin has not yet been set.

