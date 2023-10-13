Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to the Theft of “The Wizard of Oz” Ruby Slippers

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of stealing a pair of Ruby Slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” has changed his plea to guilty.

United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced that 76-year-old Terry Jon Martin of Grand Rapids, MN pleaded guilty in court today to one count of theft of major artwork, an object of cultural heritage from the care, custody, or control of a museum. Martin had originally pleaded not guilty back in May.

The original investigation found that Martin had stole the shoes from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in 2005. The ruby slippers, which were recovered by the FBI and Grand Rapids Police Department in July 2018, are one of the four remaining pairs and are widely viewed as among the most recognizable memorabilia in American film history.

The shoes are valued to be worth about $3.5 Million dollars.

A sentencing date for Martin has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
David Preston George
Former West Fargo Principal charged with 2 additional counts
Chad Olson, 52, Wahpeton, ND
Young woman seriously hurt, man facing felony charges in crash
Person of interest in Grand Forks criminal mischief case.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of slashing 83 tires in Grand Forks

Latest News

Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to the Theft of “The Wizard of Oz” Ruby Slippers
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News October 13 - Part 2
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News October 13 - Part 1
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – October 13