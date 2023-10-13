Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested after squatting in Valley City hotel and running from police

Dexter Ramondo Jefferson Jr. was found near Dickinson and taken into custody on Oct. 10.
Dexter Ramondo Jefferson Jr.
Dexter Ramondo Jefferson Jr.(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A man wanted in Valley City is now behind bars on the western side of the state, in Stark County.

Officials say Dexter Ramondo Jefferson Jr. had been squatting at the Grand Stay Inn in Valley City and fled in a stolen vehicle when law enforcement officers were called in on Oct. 7.

He was found near Dickinson on Oct. 10, where he fled from officers once again.

He was later taken into custody and is facing charges. Anyone with additional information should call Valley City Police.

