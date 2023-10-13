Legislative seat filled after the death of Rep. Larsen

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Justin Gerhardt has been named to the District 34 Senate seat (Mandan area) which was left open after the passing of Senator Doug Larsen. State law states that the Party Executive Committee must name a replacement within a twenty-one-day period.

Cody Schulz, District 34 republican chairman said in a statement: “We are all still grieving, so we are doing our best to balance honoring Doug’s memory and service while fulfilling our responsibility to the law and the citizens of District 34. I am so thankful we have a passionate and dedicated Executive Committee that ensured the appointment process was done professionally and respectfully.”

Justin Gerhardt will fill the seat for the remainder of the term which expires in 2024. Gerhardt has been married to his wife Maren for nineteen years and has four children, ages eight to seventeen.

Gerhardt has served nine years with the North Dakota Army National Guard. He was also deployed in support of Operations of Iraq and Enduring Freedom. He is an active member of the community, volunteering as a youth coach for his church finance council.

He is president of the Knights of Columbus and supports numerous conservative causes. Gerhardt is employed as Northwest Contracting project manager, a Bismarck-based construction company.

Justin Gerhardt said in a statement: “I’m extremely saddened by the tragedy that brought us to this point, but incredibly honored for this opportunity to serve the people of Mandan. I am stepping into big shoes, filling the seat of Doug Larsen, and Dwight Cook before him. They both prioritized engaging with and listening to the residents of District 34 and I will work hard to live up to that legacy.”

