Grand Forks Sector of U.S. Border Patrol sees 250% increase in illegal border crossing apprehensions

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Most people know about the issues along our southern border. But so far this year, the Grand Forks sector of U.S. Border Patrol says they’ve seen a 250% increase in illegal border crossing apprehensions along their stretch of the northern border. They say they’re preparing for even larger numbers of migrants.

As the weather turns colder, they’re warning potential migrants of the dangers involved with crossing the border outside of authorized ports of entry.

“At the beginning of winter before the snow comes that we can put the message out that it is incredibly dangerous to cross the border and we certainly encourage people not to do that,” says Chief Patrol Agent Scott Garrett.

Last April, nine people were rescued after being trapped in a bog during cold weather while trying to cross the border near Salo, Minnesota.

“Our primary mission is law enforcement, but our first priority is life,” says Agent Richard Besecke.

He was the second person on the scene where he provided emergency care to those suffering from hypothermia and frostbite.

“We expect to make use of our medical resources more extensively in the coming years,” Besecke explains.

So why is there such a large increase of illegal border crossings happening between the U.S. and Canada?

According to Sergeant Lance Goldau of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, “People can come into Canada without a visa. People can enter here under false pretenses, indicating that they have a goal in mind, whether it’s being a visitor in the country or visiting a friend with the intent to jump across the border and enter the U.S. illegally.”

Border patrol officials say the pandemic likely caused lower immigration numbers, but numbers are now ramping back up.

“Unscrupulous smugglers that are enticing people to come up to Canada they say, ‘We have jobs for you in Canada, come up to Canada,’ but then they say, ‘Oh the job is in the United States,’ so then they try to smuggle them back down into the united states,” explains Sgt. Goldau.

Border patrol agents say they’ve heard from the apprehended migrants that they pay smugglers anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 depending on their country of origin and economic means.

The increase in arrests doesn’t necessarily mean there are more people coming across the border. Officials say they’ve increased the number of patrols on the northern border meaning fewer people may be making it across undetected.

Chief Patrol Agent Garrett says, “When we can put a smuggler out of business, it’s less money going into the pockets of cartels , it’s less money going into the pockets of those that prey on human beings.”

