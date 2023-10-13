Bus of elderly passengers caught in crossfire; bus driver among 3 shot

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A bus carrying a group of elderly passengers was caught in crossfire when gunshots rang out in Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The man driving the bus was shot in the chest, but somehow managed to keep driving and get his passengers to safety. Two other men were injured in the shooting, and three nearby schools were put on lockdown.

Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood is reeling after gunfire erupted around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they were issuing a warrant around the 400 block of Ashdale. They heard gunfire down the street before running towards the noise, finding a 32-year-old man lying in a pool of blood in an alley near second in Ashdale with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police said a senior citizen bus carrying 12 passengers on a field trip was caught in the barrage of bullets, blowing out the driver’s side window and hitting him in the left side of his chest.

The driver was somehow able to keep driving, getting his passengers to safety.

“It’s always disconcerting when you have a situation like this,” Inspector D.F. Pace of Philadelphia Police Department said. “We have a bus driver transporting members of the elderly community to a place where they can continue to get care and this sort of thing happen. It’s certainly intolerable.”

The bus driver is in stable condition. The man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head is in critical condition.

Police said a third victim connected to the shooting later arrived at the hospital.

Investigators have not named any suspects, but they believe there were multiple shooters.

“A lot of police officers, you know, you couldn’t go into the street or go around nothing because it was blocked, roped off. So you couldn’t, you know, go anywhere,” Orlando Vargas said.

Vargas has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years. He said his 4-year-old daughter is now afraid.

“She’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going out to get shot.’ No, you’re not going out to get shot. You know that, that does something to a kid,” Vargas said.

A mother who did not want to be identified said her kids already at school heard the sound of bullets.

“She told me, ‘Mommy, you know, we heard gunshots,’ and then that’s when she just started crying. I was like, everything’s going to be OK. So right now she’s a little shaken up about it. You know, it was a crazy experience for both my kids,” she said.

