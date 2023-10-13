Authorities searching Red Lake River for potential vehicle, driver

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching the Red Lake River after reports of a vehicle driving off the road and going into the water.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Departments says it got the call around 2:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 for a crash report near the intersection of Houston Ave. and S. Broadway in Crookston. The caller reported a vehicle left the road near the Red Lake River bridge and went into the water.

Deputies say there is damage in that area possibly linked to the crash.

The Grand Forks County Dive Team is on scene trying to find the potential vehicle. No other information is available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.