Authorities searching for driver in Wahpeton hit-and-run

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are asking the public for help in finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Wahpeton, North Dakota Thursday night.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 400 block of 11th Ave. S. That’s on the north side of the Wahpeton Airport.

Officials say a dark colored 3/4-1 ton pickup truck with a loud exhaust was eastbound, when the driver struck a woman walking along the road. The driver took off and the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the pickup will have damage to the front passenger side and possible windshield damage. They are looking for surveillance video from any homes or businesses in the area.

Anyone with information about the crash, truck or driver should call the Richland County Dispatch Center (701)-642-7777 or the ND State Radio Dispatch (701)-328-9921.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.